Orange Order gala dinner to celebrate coronation of King Charles - 6 images
Titanic Belfast was the setting for a gala dinner - organised by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland - to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Amongst those in attendance on Friday night was the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.
The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, also welcomed his Grand Master counterparts from Scotland (Andy Murray) and England (Ron Bather).
Here are six images from the event
