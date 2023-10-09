News you can trust since 1737
A packed room at Titanic Belfast enjoyed a gala dinner - organised by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland - to celebrate the coronation of King Charles IIIA packed room at Titanic Belfast enjoyed a gala dinner - organised by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland - to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III
Orange Order gala dinner to celebrate coronation of King Charles - 6 images

Titanic Belfast was the setting for a gala dinner - organised by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland - to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST

Amongst those in attendance on Friday night was the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, also welcomed his Grand Master counterparts from Scotland (Andy Murray) and England (Ron Bather).

Here are six images from the event

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, welcomes the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay - O’Boyle, to Titanic Belfast where the Orange Institution celebrated the coronation of King Charles III with a gala dinner

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, welcomes the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuola Jay - O'Boyle, to Titanic Belfast where the Orange Institution celebrated the coronation of King Charles III with a gala dinner

The room at Titanic Belfast was packed for the Orange Order's gala dinner

The room at Titanic Belfast was packed for the Orange Order's gala dinner

Grand Master Edward Stevenson, right, making a speech at the gala dinner

Grand Master Edward Stevenson, right, making a speech at the gala dinner

Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay - O’Boyle, enjoying the gala dinner at Titanic Belfast

Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuola Jay - O'Boyle, enjoying the gala dinner at Titanic Belfast

