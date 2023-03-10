Orange Order grand secretary and community leader collects MBE at Windsor Castle

Rev Mervyn Gibson was recognised in Queen Elizabeth’s last ever birthday honours last June.

The award reflected more than two decades of church and community work in east Belfast – including heading up the area’s Covid response during the pandemic.

Rev Gibson described his investiture day on Wednesday as a “tremendous experience”

"I was there for the church and my own congregation, and my family first, and then the [Orange] institution as well,” he told the News Letter.

"I thought it was a tremendous experience, and my family enjoyed it too. It was as much about having them there.

"And it was really pleasant to have a conversation with Princess Anne. She was extremely personable and the whole thing was run like clockwork, as you would expect.

"They make it a really great experience for you.”

Rev Mervyn Gibson and wife Lynda following his MBE presentation at Windsor Castle

Rev Gibson was a former RUC officer who became a Presbyterian minister.

Over the years he has been hugely influential in resolving tensions within loyalism, including issues around problematic bonfires.

The citation for his award is for services to the community, dating back to 2000.

He said the Covid pandemic has led to a longer wait than usual for the investitures to take place.

"I was on the last [Queen Elizabeth] list – the Queen’s birthday honours platinum list back in June 2022.

"There is backlog but they are getting through them.”

Looking back to last June, he said the news of the MBE came as a “complete surprise,” but was overwhelmed by the response.

“To be recognised by Her Majesty is a once in a lifetime occasion.

"People shared in the joy with me, and the hundreds of messages with good wishes I had was tremendous,” Rev Gibson added.

Sharing a picture of Rev Gibson with his MBE, his Orange lodge tweeted: “Today we’re feeling extremely proud of fellow Lodge member Bro Mervyn Gibson, as he attended his investiture to receive his well deserved MBE.