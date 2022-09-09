Orange Order halts all activities
The Orange Order has suspended all parades and other activity until after the Queen’s funeral.
In a brief statement to members last night, Grand Lodge of Ireland grand master Edward Stevenson said: “All activities of the Loyal Orange Institution, including parades and meetings will cease, with immediate effect, until after the Queen’s funeral and the conclusion of the period of national mourning.
“The Union flag shall be flown at half-mast on Orange halls until after the Queen’s funeral and the conclusion of the period of national mourning.”
The Royal Black Institution said it was “greatly saddened” at news of the death.
“The Institution wishes to express its sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this very difficult time,” a spokesperson said.
The Royal Black statement added: “The Queen was a much loved and respected figure across the world.
“Her devotion to a life of service ensured her presence as an inspirational figurehead for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth during her extraordinary 70-year reign. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.”
The Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS), of which the Queen was patron, said it was “immensely saddened” to learn of the Queen’s passing.
It said: “From her public commitment to the Commonwealth family in Cape Town, South Africa, as a young princess in 1947, and throughout her long life and reign, the Queen was an instrumental figure in nurturing and inspiring this unique, voluntary association of independent, and sovereign nations.”
The statement added: “From her numerous official visits to nearly every Commonwealth country, to lending her name and support to programmes and events of which the Society has been honoured to deliver and support, including The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition... Her Majesty’s commitment to the value, and values, of this network of nations and peoples is humbling and irreplaceable”.