Orange Order halts all activities

In a brief statement to members last night, Grand Lodge of Ireland grand master Edward Stevenson said: “All activities of the Loyal Orange Institution, including parades and meetings will cease, with immediate effect, until after the Queen’s funeral and the conclusion of the period of national mourning.

“The Union flag shall be flown at half-mast on Orange halls until after the Queen’s funeral and the conclusion of the period of national mourning.”

The Royal Black Institution said it was “greatly saddened” at news of the death.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St. Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour.

“The Institution wishes to express its sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this very difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

The Royal Black statement added: “The Queen was a much loved and respected figure across the world.

“Her devotion to a life of service ensured her presence as an inspirational figurehead for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth during her extraordinary 70-year reign. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.”

The Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS), of which the Queen was patron, said it was “immensely saddened” to learn of the Queen’s passing.

It said: “From her public commitment to the Commonwealth family in Cape Town, South Africa, as a young princess in 1947, and throughout her long life and reign, the Queen was an instrumental figure in nurturing and inspiring this unique, voluntary association of independent, and sovereign nations.”