Orange Order in Scotland considering appeal against parade decision - saying ban was based on 'spurious' safety concerns

Orangemen parading through the streets of Edinburgh in 2014. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The parade, marking the formation of a new lodge in Stonehaven, was due to take place in Stonehaven on March 16.

However, Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns area committee decided that the parade should not go ahead on public safety grounds.

A petition opposing the event attached almost 10,000 signatures.

A council motion was initiated by Cllr Wendy Agnew – stating that the procession would affect "public safety and public order" the BBC reported.

Another councillor, Alan Turner, said that he had not known anything that had "driven anxiety" the way the proposed parade had in his “50 plus years”.

An impact assessment carried out by the local council prior to the meeting found that the majority of possible "negative impacts" of the parade could be mitigated, but that certain aspects, including less footfall in the town, due to locals avoiding the area, could not be reduced.

Following the decision, a senior Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland spokesperson said the evidence presented in opposition to the parade was "hearsay" that had been worked up by "keyboard warriors" on social media.

James MacLean said: "This has been an electronic campaign largely conducted by keyboard warriors with the single and avowed purpose of restricting the human rights of the loyal Orange institution."

The Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said he was "extremely pleased" with the decision to ban the parade.

“This is a clear message that there is no place for sectarianism, division and bigotry in the north east,” he told BBC Scotland.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange Order said the committee’s decision was taken “on the spurious grounds of health and safety,” and that the parade is to commemorate the “Covenanting martyrs who were imprisoned and died at Dunnottar Castle”.

It states that the grand lodge of Scotland “totally rejects the council’s premise,” and adds: “At present we are exploring our options with our legal team with a view to appealing to Aberdeen Sheriff Court”.