Frederick Starrett and James Cummings, both aged 22, were killed by an IRA booby-trap device as they arrived to close the security gates on Royal Avenue.
Both soldiers were members of the Orange Institution – Banner of the Cross LOL 1310 and Johnston’s Golden Star LOL 1934 (lodges in Ballymacarrett No. 6 District)
The Orange Order held a memorial parade and service of remembrance in Belfast on Saturday to mark the murder of two young UDR soldiers killed by an IRA bomb in 1988. Photo: Andrew McCarroll:Pacemaker
Wreaths are laid in memory of Frederick Starrett and James Cummings Photo: Andrew McCarroll:Pacemaker
The Orange Order parade and service of remembrance in Belfast on Saturday Photo: Andrew McCarroll:Pacemaker
Wreaths and flowers in memory of Frederick Starrett and James Cummings, both aged 22, who were killed by an IRA device as they arrived to close the security gates on Royal Avenue on February 24, 1988 Photo: Andrew McCarroll:Pacemaker
