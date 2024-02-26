All Sections
The Orange Order parade and service of remembrance in Belfast on SaturdayThe Orange Order parade and service of remembrance in Belfast on Saturday
The Orange Order parade and service of remembrance in Belfast on Saturday

Orange Order: Memorial parade in Belfast for murdered UDR soldiers Frederick Starrett and James Cummings - 18 images

The Orange Order held a memorial parade and service of remembrance in Belfast on Saturday to mark the 36th anniversary of the murder of two young UDR soldiers killed by an IRA bomb in 1988.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 26th Feb 2024, 16:04 GMT

Frederick Starrett and James Cummings, both aged 22, were killed by an IRA booby-trap device as they arrived to close the security gates on Royal Avenue.

Both soldiers were members of the Orange Institution – Banner of the Cross LOL 1310 and Johnston’s Golden Star LOL 1934 (lodges in Ballymacarrett No. 6 District)

1. Memorial parade for murdered UDR soldiers

Wreaths are laid in memory of Frederick Starrett and James Cummings

2. Memorial parade for murdered UDR soldiers

Wreaths are laid in memory of Frederick Starrett and James Cummings Photo: Andrew McCarroll:Pacemaker

The Orange Order parade and service of remembrance in Belfast on Saturday

3. Memorial parade for murdered UDR soldiers

The Orange Order parade and service of remembrance in Belfast on Saturday Photo: Andrew McCarroll:Pacemaker

Wreaths and flowers in memory of Frederick Starrett and James Cummings, both aged 22, who were killed by an IRA device as they arrived to close the security gates on Royal Avenue on February 24, 1988

4. Memorial parade for murdered UDR soldiers

Wreaths and flowers in memory of Frederick Starrett and James Cummings, both aged 22, who were killed by an IRA device as they arrived to close the security gates on Royal Avenue on February 24, 1988 Photo: Andrew McCarroll:Pacemaker

