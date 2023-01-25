News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Orange Order: new bannerette depicting RUC man John Olphert, murdered by the IRA 40 years ago, is presented to City of Londonderry No 4 District Loyal Orange Lodge

A new bannerette depicting an Orangeman who was murdered by the IRA 40 years ago has been presented to City of Londonderry No 4 District Loyal Orange Lodge.

By Roderick McMurray
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 12:06pm

The presentation was made by John Olphert's own private lodge, LOL 871.

Mr Olphert was an RUC GC Reservist who was shot dead by the IRA at his combined shop and Post Office in the Nelson Drive Estate, Londonderry, on January 18, 1983. His murder was witnessed by his wife and father.

Hide Ad

The new bannerette was presented to District Master Kyle Thompson by the brethren of LOL 871.

Most Popular

The wording says: "City of Londonderry, No 4 Dist, In memory of PDM Bro John Olphert, murdered by the enemies of Ulster, 18th January, 1983."

The handover took place at No 4 District's recent installation of officers.

Hide Ad

The district said the bannerette would be "carried with pride in remembrance of Bro Olphert for years to come".

Speaking ahead of the 40th anniversary of Mr Olphert's murder, one of his sons, Mark, described his father as being devoted to his family.

Hide Ad
WM LOL871 Bro Graeme Stenhouse and officers of LOL 871 presenting a new district bannerette in remembrance of PDM Bro John Olphert to District Master Bro Kyle Thompson (DCGM).

Mark said: "The Provisional IRA murdered a good man, a family man and a hardworking man, someone who was well respected across the community as was reflected following his murder when many Roman Catholic clergy spoke out against what had happened."

Hide Ad

He remembered his father as having taught him and his brother never to be bitter towards their neighbours.

"My dad was literally my hero," he said.

Hide Ad

See also:

The new bannerette in remembrance of Bro John Olphert PDM, presented by LOL 871 on the 40th anniversary of murder by the IRA
Hide Ad

Former police officer killed by IRA just months after realising his shop dream

Memorial for fallen Londonderry police officers rededicated

Hide Ad
City Grand Master Bro George Hunter and District Master Bro Kyle Thompson (DCGM).
City of Londonderry No 4 District Loyal Orange Lodge District Officers 2023. Front Row (l-r); Bro John Hetherington PCGM, Bro Kyle Thompson District Master (DCGM), Bro George Hunter City Grand Master, Bro David Austin District Deputy Master, Bro Stephen Burns City Grand Secretary. Back Row (l-r): Bro Gary McClements District Marshal, Bro Victor Wray PCGM District Lecturer, Bro Warren Scott District Lecturer, Bro Gordon Porter Jnr District Secretary.