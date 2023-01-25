Orange Order: new bannerette depicting RUC man John Olphert, murdered by the IRA 40 years ago, is presented to City of Londonderry No 4 District Loyal Orange Lodge
A new bannerette depicting an Orangeman who was murdered by the IRA 40 years ago has been presented to City of Londonderry No 4 District Loyal Orange Lodge.
The presentation was made by John Olphert's own private lodge, LOL 871.
Mr Olphert was an RUC GC Reservist who was shot dead by the IRA at his combined shop and Post Office in the Nelson Drive Estate, Londonderry, on January 18, 1983. His murder was witnessed by his wife and father.
The new bannerette was presented to District Master Kyle Thompson by the brethren of LOL 871.
The wording says: "City of Londonderry, No 4 Dist, In memory of PDM Bro John Olphert, murdered by the enemies of Ulster, 18th January, 1983."
The handover took place at No 4 District's recent installation of officers.
The district said the bannerette would be "carried with pride in remembrance of Bro Olphert for years to come".
Speaking ahead of the 40th anniversary of Mr Olphert's murder, one of his sons, Mark, described his father as being devoted to his family.
Mark said: "The Provisional IRA murdered a good man, a family man and a hardworking man, someone who was well respected across the community as was reflected following his murder when many Roman Catholic clergy spoke out against what had happened."
He remembered his father as having taught him and his brother never to be bitter towards their neighbours.
"My dad was literally my hero," he said.
