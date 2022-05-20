Orange Order NI Centennial parade: Which bands are taking part?

The parade – marking 100 year since the creation of Northern Ireland – is taking place on Saturday, May 28, having been postponed last year due to the Covid pandemic.
Following platform speeches, a service of thanksgiving and an act of Remembrance starting at 12 noon at Stormont, the parade will form up and move towards the main gates on the Upper Newtownards Road.
The route from there will be: Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Ann Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, arriving at the cenotaph around 2.30pm.
At around 6pm the Belfast lodges and bands will begin parading back to their own districts.
• The bands already registered to take part:
Sir George White Memorial Flute Band
Constable N Anderson Memorial Flute Band
Lagan Valley Flute Band
Crumlin Old Boys Flute Band
Whitburn,Lisburn Fusillers
