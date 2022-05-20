Orange Order NI Centennial parade: Which bands are taking part?

The parade – marking 100 year since the creation of Northern Ireland – is taking place on Saturday, May 28, having been postponed last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Following platform speeches, a service of thanksgiving and an act of Remembrance starting at 12 noon at Stormont, the parade will form up and move towards the main gates on the Upper Newtownards Road.

The route from there will be: Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Ann Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place and Donegall Place, arriving at the cenotaph around 2.30pm.

The 100th year anniversary march in September 2012 to commemorate the signing of the Ulster Covenant enters Stormont. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Pacemaker.

At around 6pm the Belfast lodges and bands will begin parading back to their own districts.

• The bands already registered to take part:

Sir George White Memorial Flute Band

Constable N Anderson Memorial Flute Band

Lagan Valley Flute Band

Crumlin Old Boys Flute Band

Whitburn,Lisburn Fusillers

Lambeg Orange and Blue

Pride of Ballymacash

Pride of the Maine

Ballykeel Flute Band

Ballee Blues and Royals

Craigywarren

Lisburn young Defenders

Ballyclare Protestant Boys

Upperfalls Protestant Boys FB

Glenhugh

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster

Steeple Veterans

Ballymaconnelly

Crown Defenders Flute Band

Drumaheagles Flute Band

Craiganee Accordion

Staffordshire Accordion Band

Randalstown Flute Band

Teenies

Ulster Grenadiers

Monkstown Old Boys

Rathcoole Sons of Kai

Carrick Defenders

Pride of the hill Carnmoney

Corcrain Flute Band

Edgarstown Accordion Band

Portadown Defenders

Portadown True Blues Armagh True Band

Hillhaven Flute Band

Mavemacullen Accordion Band

Ballyrea Flute Band

Craigavon Protestant Boys

Upper Bann Fusilers

Cormeen Flute Band

Crosskeys Flute Band

Aughnagurgan Accordion Band

Kilcluney Volunteers

Markethill Protestant Boys

Bessbrook True Blues

Millar Memorial

South Belfast Young Conquerors

South Belfast Protestant Boys

Omagh Protestant Boys

Ballynafeigh Apprentice Boys

Pride of Ardoyne

Firhill Flute Band,

Cloughfern Young Conquerors

Pride of Knockmore

Monkstown YCV

Shankill Protestant Boys

Fifes & Drums

Shankill Star

Pride of the Shore Flute Band

Shankill Road Defenders

Shankill Old Boys

Regimental Band

Pride of the Raven

Gertrude Star

East Belfast Protestant Boys

Parkinson Accordian Band

Pollock Young Loyalists

Ballymageough Accordian Band

Cranfield Accordion Band

Rising Sons of the Valley

South Down Defenders

Loyal Sons of Benagh

Star of Down Maghera

Ardarragh Accordion Band

Moneyslane

Pride of the hill

Downshire Guiding star

Blackskull Orange & Blues

Clogher Protestant Boys

Skeogh

Quilly True Blues

William Savage Memorial

Inch

Ballylone Concert

Ballygowan True Blues

Red Hand Defenders

Downpatrick

Ballycoan

Hillsborough Protestant Boys

Flutes and Drums Donaghadee

Ballyhalbert Flute Band

Somme Memorial

Robert Graham Memorial

Bangor Protestant Boys

Crimson Star

Blues and Royals

North Down Flute Band

Ballinamallard Accordion Band

NewtownbutlerFlute Band

South Fermanagh Flute Band

Aughadrumsee Flute Band

Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band

East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band

Burntollet Sons of Ulster

Killaloo Accordion Band

Aughrim Accordian Band

Limavady Auld Orange

Articlave

Coleraine Fife & Drum

Moneydig Young Conquerors

Moneymore

Maghera Sons of Willaim

Dunamoney Flute Band

Pride of William Old Boys Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band

Cowan Memorial Sion Mills

Blair Memorial Flute Band

Pride of the Village Flute Band

Brackey Flute Band

Glenageeragh Pipe Band

Ballymacall Flute Band

Mulnahunch Accordion Band

Kingsmills Flute Band

Sgt White Memorial Flute Band

Sons of William Flute Band Coleraine

Montober Flute Band

Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band

Sandholes Accordion Band

Dungannon Silver Band,

Orange and Blue Flute Band Londonderry