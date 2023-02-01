The announcement was made in the Orange Standard, the official organ of the institution (and which this month celebrates its 50th anniversary).

The flag features King Charles III’s cypher and the King’s Crown, overlaid on the Orange Standard.

It is anticipated that the flags will be available for sale from Schomberg House by the end of February.

The image of the new flag

They are priced at £10 each, however there will be a reduced price applied of £8 per flag for orders of more than 10.

Anyone wishing to buy one can contact Schomberg House on (028)90 701122.

The Orange Order said that details of a small selection of other Coronation items will be announced in the coming weeks.

It has also asked any lodges or districts planning an event please send details to [email protected]

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, on Saturday May 6, 2023.

It will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

Buckingham Palace has said the ceremony “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”.

A bank holiday has also been announced to coincide with the coronation.

It will fall on Monday May 8, in keeping with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953.

