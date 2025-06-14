The event is held annually to mark the arrival of King William III on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.
Crowds lined the streets of Carrickfergus on Saturday to enjoy the parade.
Here are 31 fantastic images from the event, captured by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press
1. The Royal Landing 2025, Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster Photo: Andrew McCarroll
2. The Royal Landing 2025, Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster Photo: Andrew McCarroll
3. The Royal Landing 2025, Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster Photo: Andrew McCarroll
4. The Royal Landing 2025, Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster Photo: Andrew McCarroll
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.