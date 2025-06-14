Orange Order: Wet weather doesn't dampen spirits at the Royal Landing in Carrickfergus - 31 fantastic images from huge event

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 14th Jun 2025, 16:53 BST
The Royal Landing festival and parade in Carrickfergus on Saturday was a huge success – despite the unpleasant weather.

The event is held annually to mark the arrival of King William III on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Crowds lined the streets of Carrickfergus on Saturday to enjoy the parade.

Here are 31 fantastic images from the event, captured by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster

1. The Royal Landing 2025, Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster

2. The Royal Landing 2025, Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster

3. The Royal Landing 2025, Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster Photo: Andrew McCarroll

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster

4. The Royal Landing 2025, Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster Photo: Andrew McCarroll

