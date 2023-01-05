Orangemen who overcame exhaustion to conquer Kilimanjaro said 'we did it for Adam'

The 7,000 mile round trip to Tanzania has raised more than £250,000 for charity in memory of nine-year-old Adam Watson from Banbridge who died of cancer last year.

“We did it for Adam” the Hiking for Little Heroes group leader Stuart Magill said in a social media post announcing their success.

The 24-strong team, each member with a connection to the Orange hall in Banbridge, walked more than 70km in arduous conditions over six days to conquer the summit of Africa’s highest mountain.

Hiking for Little Heroes

On their return to base camp, Stuart shared the news that everyone had made it to the top and was back down safely.

“Kilimanjaro Is a brute of a mountain, we first stepped foot on it 6 days ago and we have walked over 70km to reach the top and back down again,” he said.

"Adam was in our thoughts from the very start,” Stuart added.

"The first five days was extremely enjoyable and picturesque but the summit climb was the hardest thing any of us have ever done.

Members of the Hiking for Little Heroes group on their way to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

"It was far steeper than any of us had ever thought plus the body just isn't equipped to be at them heights with the lack of oxygen.

"The group is very fatigued and will probably take a few days to finally hit home the achievement of climbing Kilimanjaro.”

Stuart went on to say: “Hiking for Little Heroes was more than just climbing a mountain, it was about raising money and awareness for children's cancer charities.

"We done this for one special Little boy Adam Watson and we are proud to have been able to do so in his memory.

“This was for Adam.”

Adam passed away peacefully at his Banbridge home last summer. He was diagnosed with leukaemia in October 2019 and, following extensive treatment, had been in remission for ten months.

However the family were later given the devastating news that it had returned.

The four charities benefitting are the Children’s Cancer Unit at Royal Victoria Hospital, Angel Wishes, the Cancer Fund For Children and the B Positive charity.

Commenting on the final preparations for the summit attempt, Stuart said: “Our build up for the hike started at 5pm when we gathered in the mess tent for tea and then James, the CEO of G Adventures, gave us a run down of what to expect as we pushed for the summit.

"Once James finished it was open to the tent for anyone who wanted to say anything, Coly Adamson opened up by singing a verse he had wrote of our experience on the Mountain, the tune was familiar and the rest of the group joined in for the chorus.

“I then read an inspirational text message I had received from [Adam’s mum] Sara Watson on the day we left for Tanzania… to say there was a lot of emotion in tent was a understatement.”

