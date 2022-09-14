Order of Service for the reception of Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall - service in full

Here is the order of service for the reception of the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall in full:

THE LYING-IN-STATE OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II

SERVICE FOR THE RECEPTION OF THE COFFIN at Westminster Hall

King Charles III and the Princess Royal walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top,as its carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. PA Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Wednesday 14th September 2022 at 3.00 pm

ORDER OF SERVICE

As the Coffin enters, the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of His Majesty's Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, sing:

THE PSALM

LORD, thou hast searched me out, and known me:

thou knowest my down-sitting, and mine up-rising;

thou understandest my thoughts long before.

Thou art about my path, and about my bed :

and spiest out all my ways.

For lo, there is not a word in my tongue :

but thou, O Lord, knowest it altogether.

Thou hast fashioned me behind and before :

and laid thine hand upon me.

Such knowledge is too wonderful and excellent for me :

I cannot attain unto it.

Whither shall I go then from thy Spirit :

or whither shall I go then from thy presence?

If I climb up into heaven, thou art there :

if I go down to hell, thou art there also.

If I take the wings of the morning :

and remain in the uttermost parts of the sea;

even there also shall thy hand lead me :

and thy right hand shall hold me.

If I say, Peradventure the darkness shall cover me :

then shall my night be turned to day.

Yea, the darkness is no darkness with thee,

but the night is as clear as the day :

the darkness and light to thee are both alike.

For my reins are thine :

thou hast covered me in my mother's womb.

I will give thanks unto thee, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made :

marvellous are thy works, and that my soul knoweth right well.

My bones are not hid from thee :

though I be made secretly, and fashioned beneath in the earth.

Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect :

and in thy book were all my members written;

which day by day were fashioned :

when as yet there was none of them.

How dear are thy counsels unto me, O God :

O how great is the sum of them!

If I tell them, they are more in number than the sand :

when I wake up I am present with thee.

Try me, O God, and seek the ground of my heart :

prove me, and examine my thoughts.

Look well if there be any way of wickedness in me :

and lead me in the way everlasting.

GLORY be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost;

as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without

end. Amen.

James O'Donnell (b 1961) Psalm 139: 1-18, 23-end

The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Lord Archbishop of

Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan, says:

THE OPENING PRAYER

O GOD, the maker and redeemer of all mankind: grant us, with thy servant Queen Elizabeth, and all the faithful departed, the sure benefits of thy Son's saving passion and glorious resurrection; that in the last day, when all things are gathered up in Christ, we may with them enjoy the fullness of thy promises; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

THE READING

John 14: 1-6

LET not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know. Thomas saith unto him, Lord, we know not whither thou goest; and how can we know the way? Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster, says:

THE PRAYERS

O MERCIFUL God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is the resurrection and the life; in whom whosoever believeth shall live, though he die; and whosoever liveth and believeth in him shall not die eternally; who also hath taught us (by his holy apostle Saint Paul) not to be sorry, as men without hope, for them that sleep in him: we meekly beseech thee, O Father, to raise us from the death of sin unto the life of righteousness; that, when we shall depart this life, we may rest in him, as our hope is this our sister doth; and that, at the general Resurrection in the last day, we may be found acceptable in thy sight, and receive that blessing, which thy well-beloved Son shall then pronounce to all that love and fear thee, saying, Come, ye blessed children of my Father, receive the kingdom prepared for you from the beginning of the world: grant this, we beseech thee, O merciful Father, through Jesus Christ, our mediator and redeemer. Amen.

As our Saviour Christ hath commanded and taught us, we are bold to say: OUR Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, the power, and the glory, for ever and ever. Amen.

The choir sings:

THE MOTET

JESU, the very thought of thee

With sweetness fills my breast;

But sweeter far thy face to see,

And in thy presence rest.

Edward Bairstow (1874-1946) Bernard of Clairvaux (c 1090-1153) translated by Edward Caswall (1814-78)

The Dean of Westminster says:

THE COLLECT

O GOD, the protector of all who trust in thee, without whom nothing is strong, nothing is holy: increase and multiply upon us thy mercy; that, thou being our ruler and guide, we may so pass through things temporal, that we finally lose not things eternal. Grant this, O heavenly Father, for Jesus Christ's sake. Amen.

The Archbishop of Canterbury pronounces:

THE BLESSING