Both men have been nominated for an Oscar as a result of the success of the Belfast film – Branagh for best director and Hinds for best supporting actor.

The pair are understood to be isolating in New York with the ceremony taking place in Los Angeles .

The black and white movie which is set in 1968 at the outset of the Troubles has a total of seven nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Judi Dench), Best Sound, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Ciaran Hinds), Best Original Song (Van Morrison’s ‘Down To Joy’), Best Director (Kenneth Branagh) and Best Picture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oscars 2022: Belfast director Kenneth Branagh and actor Ciaran Hinds could miss Oscars due to Covid

Earlier this month the film won the Outstanding British Film award at the BAFTAs.

Although Belfast has been nominated for seven Oscars, according to the latest odds from a range of bookmakers, the film isn’t a strong favourite to win any Academy Awards.

Whether or not Hinds is able to attend he’ll be hoping to hear his own name when the nominations for best supporting actor are recapped.

Last month, when it came to reading out the nominations, American actress Tracee Ellis Ross read out the Belfast actor’s first name as ‘Coreen’. His sister Bronagh saw the funny side and said she hoped they’d get it right on the night.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry