Ould Lammas Fair 2024: Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returns to Ballycastle from August 24-27

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 14:54 BST

Ireland’s oldest traditional fair returns to Ballycastle from Saturday 24th August through to Tuesday 27th August.

Thousands of people are expected to descend upon Ballycastle over the bank holiday weekend to sample the unique festival atmosphere.

The annual event, dating back over 400 years, traditionally takes place on the last Monday and Tuesday of August, and is the oldest event of its kind on the island of Ireland.

Organisers promise visitors that there is ‘plenty to enjoy across the bank holiday weekend’ and encourage people to ‘make your plans now to ensure you have plenty of time to enjoy everything this much-loved event has to offer’.

They say that visitors will be spoilt for choice with traditional favourites returning such as the heavy horse show and vintage vehicle & tractor run.

Meanwhile, the seafront will play host to eye-catching kite displays, sand sculpting competitions and fun fairground rides all set against the sounds of the live music and entertainment.

And, otganisers promise that the ‘much-anticipated new dog agility display’ on Saturday 24th is sure to be a hit and the Naturally North Coast & Glens artisan market will offer traditional local treats such as yellow man and dulce.

The artisan market will be set up for all 4 days of the fair and will also include their twilight market on Saturday and Sunday evening.

The Ould Lammas Fair has made a welcome return to Ballycastle last yearThe Ould Lammas Fair has made a welcome return to Ballycastle last year
New to the fair this year on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th, will be a dedicated area for kid’s games and soft play.

Clare Street will be closed off to host a range of games provided by Councils Town and Village team, such as giant chess, connect 4 and hopscotch - all free and inclusive.

Quiet times for the amusements has been scheduled for Friday 23rd August from 6pm – 7pm.

On Saturday 24th, after an afternoon of live music The Groovesmen will play the Seafront stage from 8pm, with a firework display lighting up the sky from 9pm to mark the start of the Ould Lamas Fair.

Thousands of people are expected to descend upon Ballycastle over the bank holiday weekend to sample the unique festival atmosphere of this year's Ould Lammas Fair.Thousands of people are expected to descend upon Ballycastle over the bank holiday weekend to sample the unique festival atmosphere of this year's Ould Lammas Fair.
The ever-popular outdoor concert will be hosted at The Diamond on Sunday 25th from 7.30pm with Neal McClelland warming up the crowd for live music from 5 piece twisted-trad band, Ruaile Buaile at 8.30pm.

Monday 26th & Tuesday 27th will again see one of the event’s most historic traditions, annually celebrated at Fairhill Street; the street will transform into a traditional horse-trading area, with farrier displays, pony rides and an animal petting farm.

For the latest updates, follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook or Instagram or for more information go to: www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com

Programmes for the event are available in local VIC’s Sheskburn Council Offices and various businesses from Coleraine to Ballycastle or you can find details by visiting https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/

