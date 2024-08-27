Robyn Jane, and Frankie Kealey with Shannon Cartin ... The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.Pictures Causeway Coast & Glens Borough CouncilRobyn Jane, and Frankie Kealey with Shannon Cartin ... The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.Pictures Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council
Ould Lammas Fair 2024: Thousands flocked to Ballycastle to soak up atmosphere at one of oldest fairs

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Aug 2024, 07:59 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 08:09 BST
Thousands flocked to Ballycastle for one of the oldest fairs in history.

The streets were lined with stalls and young traditional musicians while Fairhill Street was packed for the traditional horse trading.

Ballycastle came alive over the weekend where visitors were treated to musical entertainment and a fabulous fireworks display at this year's Ould Lammas Fair

Ballycastle came alive over the weekend where visitors were treated to musical entertainment and a fabulous fireworks display at this year's Ould Lammas Fair

Darren Guy..The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.

Darren Guy..The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Ciaran McQuillan and Melissa Lemon pictured at The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Ciaran McQuillan and Melissa Lemon pictured at The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Ciaran McQuillan pictured at The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.

Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Cllr Ciaran McQuillan pictured at The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.

