The streets were lined with stalls and young traditional musicians while Fairhill Street was packed for the traditional horse trading.
Ballycastle came alive over the weekend where visitors were treated to musical entertainment and a fabulous fireworks display at this year's Ould Lammas Fair Photo: McAuley media
Darren Guy..The Ould Lammas Fair. in Ballycastle brought traditional treats such as Yellow Man and Dulce alongside music, fireworks and plenty of local craft and produce. and the traditional horse fair on Fairhill street.Pictures Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Photo: freelance
