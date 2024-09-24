Harlso and his owmers

There has been an outpouring of sympathy throughout Northern Ireland for social media star 'Harlso' after he was diagnosed with "aggressive throat cancer.

The social media and dachshund Harley – aka Harlso the Balancing Hound who lives with his owners, Paul and Jennifer Lavery was diagnosed with an incurable cancer.

The hound has gone viral countless times on TikTok with his ability to balance just about anything on his tiny head.

Paul, 35, a Social Worker laughs that “Harlso will balance anything on his head for me, but won’t do it for Jennifer”.

"I think it might have something to do with the treats and attention he gets afterwards though,” he said.

"This time last week after Harlso was diagnosed I couldn’t have talked to you. But I think we are getting more used to the news and are hoping for the best outcome now.

"We have had him since he was a few months old, so that is 10 years.”

With nearly 600,000 followers combined across all platforms, Harlso rose to fame back in 2016 at just the age of two.

Three days ago a message on TikTok said: ‘We have some difficult news to share .

‘A couple of weeks ago we found a mass in Harlso’s mouth.

‘Following a biopsy, unfortunately he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of mouth cancer.

‘After discussion with his vet we’ve decided that it wouldn’t be in his best interest to go down the surgical route.

‘We’re working with some of the UK’s best holistic vets to keep him pain free and feeling his best for as long as possible.

‘In the meantime, we’re focusing on making as many memories as possible with him.

‘We’re obviously devastated but we’re focusing on making whatever time he has left with us the best time

‘Keep him in your prayers!’ ❤️ ~ Paul, Jen and Harlso’

Harlso

In 2019, he won a Webby Award (dedicated to ‘excellence on the internet’) and received Northern Ireland's Social Media Personality of the Year – beating out several humans for the prize.

He was named one of the most amazing dogs by National Geographic and Guinness World Records, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and This Morning, and starred in a global advertising campaign for Audi.

Messages extended to Harlso say:

I am so sorry to hear this. Harlso is the best pup and has brought so much joy to his followers. May St Francis of Assisi bless him.

How heartbreaking! Harley has brought so much joy to countless people around the world. Sending you all much love as many prayers. I know that you and Jen have given Harlso the absolute best life, filled with unconditional love, so many adventures, and lots belly rubs and treats! We love you all!

This is heartbreaking. I am so sorry. I understand both your pain at the news and the anguish of choosing the path you have begun. Know that many prayers are being prayed , for a miracle and strength.

Ooo my gosh Harlso the Balancing Hound, we are heart broken for your family sending out love and prayers. Such difficult news to get.