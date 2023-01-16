Outpouring of support for Patrick Kielty following 'up the Ra' comments on RTE

Kielty, who father Jack Kielty was murdered by the UFF in 1988, made his comments while being interviewed on RTE’s Tommy Tiernan Show on Saturday night.

In a reference to the Republic of Ireland women’s football team, Kielty said Irish nationalists were unlikely to persuade unionists in Northern Ireland of the merits of a united Ireland by singing ‘ooh ah, up the Ra’ in the changing room.

The team issued an apology after a video emerged of their celebrations – including the pro-IRA chants – following victory in their World Cup play-off match with Scotland in October.

Kielty said: "What I'm saying is that you can't physically unite the island and have nearly a million unionists up the road joining this country without changing some furniture to make those people feel welcome.”

"What do you think they'd like?" Tiernan asked jokingly.

"I think you could probably start with not singing, 'Ooh ah, up the 'RA' in the changing rooms maybe," Kielty replied.

The show’s host Tommy Tiernan seems surprised that his guest would view the chanting as a major problem.

Patrick Kielty on the RTE Tommy Tiernan Show - January 2023

"That's so harmless, that's harmless," Tiernan said.

"I know it is, but, you know, what's funny about it is that if you were asked to re-join the Commonwealth and you saw the Northern Ireland ladies' team up there singing they're ‘up to their neck in F****n blood’ and singing ‘The Sash,’ you'd sit there and think to yourself, 'Jeez, I'm not sure about that'. You see? Right?" asked Kielty.

"What I always say is, it's a lot easier to sing a rebel song about a united Ireland than not sing it to have it," he added.

Hundreds of people responded to Kielty’s interview, with the vast majority expressing support.

UUP MLA Robbie Butler tweeted: “As someone who suffered personally at the hands of terrorists there is no doubt that @PatricKielty is more qualified than most to understand and articulate what is useful or not as we continue to try and build peace and understanding between Unionism and Nationalism. Well said.”

