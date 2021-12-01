Over-50s first up at new booster clinics

Vaccine clinics will offer booster jabs to over 50s

The clinics, announced by Health Minister Robin Swann as a major expansion of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, will also offer first and second jabs to all ages.

Following concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant, boosters are now being offered to everyone aged 18 and over, with priority given in order of descending age groups and those at risk.

No cases of Omicron have yet been identified in Northern Ireland so far, but Mr Swann told the Assembly this week that it is to be expected that the variant is already in circulation in the Province.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of cases of the new variant have already been detected in both England and Scotland.

The Department of Health has advised those who are 50 or over, who had their second dose three or more months ago, that they can now receive the booster at a trust clinic or participating pharmacy, or wait until invited by a GP.

Those aged 40 to 49 are next on the priority list and eligibility will be extended on a phased basis.

Those who are in this age group and received their second jab six or more months ago can also get their booster at a vaccination clinic.

Eligibility for this age group will be gradually widened in the coming weeks, reducing to the recommended three-month interval.

A department statement said: “Vaccinators will work through all adult age groups in a phased way, just as they did in the original vaccination programme earlier this year.

“The updated Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice makes clear that boosters ‘will be offered in order of descending age groups, with priority given to the vaccination of older adults and those in a Covid-19 at-risk group’.

“People under 40 who are more vulnerable to Covid are already being prioritised, alongside older age groups.”

The booster programme involves the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, regardless of earlier doses.