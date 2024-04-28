Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tim Webb, from Portadown, benefitted from band indoor concerts to raise money to get him a new set of wheels.

Since then, he has organised three further gatherings as local charities have gained funds from his 'Webber's Wheels' fundraising functions.

The Air Ambulance and the British Red Cross were the recipients this year as over £2,000 was split between the two charities.

Tim Webb and his dad Ivan present a cheque of £1,000 to the Air Ambulance following his 'Webbers Wheels' event

Tim said this year's event - which had seven bands on the programme, along with pipers, world-champion junior drummers, Co. Armagh Drum Majors followed by silver and accordion - was yet another success.

"I was privileged to run this year's event," the 34-year-old stated.

"The popularity of it is great to see and we have plans already in place for the next one on February 8 next year, which is the same date as the first ever event.

"The two charities were over the moon with the amount of money that was raised. When we were at the Air Ambulance HQ on Saturday, they were called to a real-life emergency incident which shows you how important the service is."

Tim Webb and his dad Ivan present a cheque of £1,200 to Vikki and Faith of the British Red Cross following his 'Webbers Wheels' event

Tim - who was given a special accolade by boyhood club Rangers for his unwavering support and fundraising efforts by selling ‘Wheelchair Loyal’ badges that raised over £2,500 for the club’s charity foundation in 2023 - was full of praise for everyone who helped with this year's 'Webber's Wheels' event.

"It was a huge success," reflected the Markethill Protestant Boys Flute band member.

"The room was packed and you couldn't get moving. I was squeezed between the crowds and there was plenty of laughter and craic.

"It was great to spend so much time with good friends and family and I'd like to thank Loughgall Football Club for their assistance."

Tim's father, Ivan, added: "He has done so well by organising these events for charity.