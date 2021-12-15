Over £20,000 for air ambulance raised by Tesco
Over £20,000 has been raised for the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland following an appeal by supermarket giant Tesco.
A series of 27 Tesco stores across Northern Ireland were lit in red for the weekend to encourage donations.
The fundraising effort was thanks to Tesco ‘community champion’ Emma McKean, from the Portstewart shop, who made the suggestion after a visit to the air ambulance base.
Tesco staff, along with 36 Air Ambulance NI volunteers, joined forces to raise a staggering total of over £20,000 – with donations still coming in.
Colleen Milligan, from Air Ambulance NI, said: “This considerable contribution will help many future patients, giving hope, and saving lives, brains, and limbs.
“We’d like to say a massive thank you to the Tesco store champions, Tesco staff teams, our volunteers, and all of the customers.”