‘Clonaslee’ was built in 1901 by architect Henry Hobart and has been home for four generations of the Ferguson family, which previously ran a major linen firm in the town, Thomas Ferguson & Co Ltd.

Tim Ferguson lived in the house, at 2 Lurgan Road, from he was born in 1962 to the late 1980s and is sad to see it pass out of his family hands.

He was the last manager of the family linen factory before it was sold.

His father Norman worked as managing director of the business and was also a local councillor and chairman of the Housing Executive and Eastern Health Board.

It is thought to be the last linen house in NI to have been occupied by the family that built it, and most of the original interior and exterior features are intact.

"My dream would be that it would be bought by a young family who could enjoy the house and the grounds and use the nearby schools," Tim said.

The property has four generous bedrooms, a study, attic rooms, two formal reception rooms, a kitchen, family bathroom, additional shower room, cloakroom, utility room and larder.

It is located opposite Banbridge Academy and Edenderry Primary School, and just five minutes’ drive from the A1 Belfast to Dublin Road.

It is set in 4.3 acres of mature gardens with "sweeping" lawns covered in snowdrops, daffodils and rhododendrons .

Tim adds: "I had a wonderful childhood here. It has a fabulous garden with all sorts of places to make dens amid all the laurels and trees.

"There was barely a tree that I didn't climb at some point."

One unusual feature is that the property has its own sprung dance floor, on the storey above one of two garages.

"My sister and I both had our 18th and 21st birthday parties there. I did worry at one point whether it could hold the weight of 60 young people jumping up and down, but it was fine."

"It is a gorgeous house with really lovely aspects looking out over the garden. When the leaves are off the trees you can see right across the town out to the Mourne Mountains from the front of the house.

"And it has got trees all around which really protects it from some of the wind and weather. it is a little sort of green enclave in the middle of busy Banbridge."

During the last war it was almost self-sufficient in terms of vegetables, with most of the lower garden used for growing vegetables.

For car enthusiasts, Tim's grandfather was an early adopter of the motorcar, so one of the two garages has a vehicle inspection pit.

There was also a grass tennis court on the property, although it is currently overgrown with moss.

The asking price is currently offers over £695,000.

A grade B1 listed building, the property does require modernisation, with some of the windows still being original.

"We have had a number of serious inquiries and are waiting for a response from one family who have narrowed their choices down to two properties," Tim added.