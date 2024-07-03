Paddy the Pigeon GoFundMe page launched to replace damaged plaque in Carnlough

By Helena McManus
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 17:19 BST
An online fundraiser has been launched in a bid to replace a memorial plaque to Paddy the Pigeon in Carnlough.

The memorial to Paddy at Carnlough harbour was vandalised some time overnight between Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 – just days after it was the focus of a commemoration event for the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

Paddy, who was born and trained in Carnlough and loaned to the RAF during the war, was the first pigeon to bring back a message to an RAF base in England following the D-Day landings.

The brave pigeon’s journey back to the RAF base took place in a record 4 hours and 50 minutes, facing a host of dangers along the way.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help replace the memorial to Paddy the Pigeon in Carnlough. Photo: Mary WatsonAn online fundraiser has been launched to help replace the memorial to Paddy the Pigeon in Carnlough. Photo: Mary Watson
An online fundraiser has been launched to help replace the memorial to Paddy the Pigeon in Carnlough. Photo: Mary Watson

He received the Dickin Medal, the highest accolade afforded to animals in military service and often described as the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross, for his efforts.

In an effort to raise the funds required to replace the plaque, which was originally installed at the harbour by Larne Historical Society in September 2009, Mary Watson from Carnlough Community Association launched a GoFundMe appeal at www.gofundme.com/f/paddy-the-pigeon-memorial-appeal

Children from both local primary schools had been learning about Paddy in school as part of their history curriculum and were “delighted” to take part in the commemoration event at the site of the plaque on June 6, Mary said.

The online fundraiser notes: “We are aware that many feel the importance of the story of Paddy, which is one that we can pass on to our children and grandchildren. This is why we wish to erect a new memorial plaque for Paddy.”

