Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died after an asthma attack are behind a new education programme highlighting the dangers of the condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tragically Simon and Barbara Williamson's daughter Rachel died at home in Portavogie, Co Down, in 2017.

But after her death the parents channelled their grief into an online teaching resource - the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We felt we needed to do something in Rachel's memory and if we can save a life we've done, and Rachel has done, something to help that," they told the BBC.

Rachel Williamson

In 2023, 47 adults in Northern Ireland died from asthma, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

And as many as one in 10 people in Northern Ireland have asthma, including 36,000 children.

The programme, which was piloted in 2019, was launched at Glastry College in Ballyhalbert, where Rachel attended school. It provides detailed information about how to manage asthma properly, and what to do in the event of an asthma attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many asthma deaths can be prevented through correct use of inhalers and regular check-ups.

Parents Simon and Barbara Williamson

Because it is so common, some people are not aware of how serious it can be, Rachel's mother Barbara said.

"People can be very complacent and, unfortunately, we were too," she said.