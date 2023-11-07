Pat Jennings determined to make statue unveiling in Newry after health concerns

Northern Ireland football legend Pat Jennings is expected to attend a statue unveiling in Newry on Wednesday despite taking ill in London on Monday evening.

Pat Jennings OBE. Photo: Philip Magowan / PressEye

The 78-year-old former Spurs and Arsenal goalkeeper was taken to a London hospital for some precautionary tests but was given the all clear and discharged after midnight, it has been reported.

A large crowd is expected in Newry’s Kildare Street from 11.30am onwards on Wednesday when the Newry native will unveil a statue of himself in his playing prime.

Kevin McAllister of the group behind the statue project, the Friends of Big Pat (FOBP), said: “[On Monday] evening Pat was feeling unwell as reported in the media, however he would like to assure his many well wishers and fans that he is ok to continue and after some further rest today he is looking forward to unveiling his statue in his home city."

Pat Jennings. Photo: Friends of Big Pat group

It is understood that Jennings became ill as he prepared to watch Spurs’ Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jennings played for Northern Ireland at both the Spain 82 and Mexico 86 World Cups before his final game against Brazil in Mexico in 1986, having won 119 caps.

BBC sports presenter Stephen Watson is hosting the unveiling ceremony.

He said: “I am honoured to host the unveiling of Pat’s statue in his home city of Newry. It’s a fitting tribute to one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting ambassadors who, in my opinion, is the greatest goalkeeper the world has ever seen.”

At the weekend, Kevin McAllister said: “The community of Newry has witnessed horrendous flooding in the city in the past week which has left some businesses struggling financially as they attempt to reopen to the public.

"It hasn’t been good and our thoughts are with those businesses. This coming week we have a good news story for the locality with the unveiling of our own Pat Jennings statue which hopefully will bring more people into the city particularly with Christmas looming.”