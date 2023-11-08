2 . Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland -04th November 2023 - Photo by William Cherry/PresseyeLegendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings performed the official unveiling of his statue in Kildare Street, Newry on Wednesday morning. The legendary Northern Ireland goalkeeper was capped 119 times for Northern Ireland and played in two World Cups.His club career included winning five trophies with Tottenham and Arsenal in addition to being named the Players' Player of the Year [1976] and Football Writers' Player of the Year [1973]. Pat is pictured with his family. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

