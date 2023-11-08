Patrick Grimley - fatal victim of minibus taxi crash - was 'generous and humorous family man'

​A man killed in a horrific multi-car crash after celebrating his 40th birthday has been remembered as a generous family man with an endearing sense of humour.

Patrick Grimley’s funeral was held on Wednesday, following his death when the minibus taxi he was in became involved in a four-vehicle crash in the Markethill area of Co Armagh at around 1.20am on Saturday, November 4.

The crash hospitalised a number of other people, including his wife Ciera.

At his funeral in St Joseph’s Church, Madden, Co Armagh, Father Sean O’Neill remembered him as “a young man, family man, community man, generous, thoughtful, vibrant, full of humour”.

Patrick Grimley

He added: “It's just hard to believe, hard to take in that he's no longer with us. There are times when we carry burdens that just don't make sense.

"This is such a time.”

Patrick had been club secretary of the GAA club Madden Raparees.

Father O’Neill said that “a great multitude” had visited the wake house, and that Archbishop Eamon Martin had expressed his personal condolences.

He went on to say of Patrick: “Family was central to his life. He touched so many lives for the better.

"Through his love of culture and sport he gave of his time and his talent to instil in others that which was a passion for him.

"Countless hours were given over to this and rightly, Madden Club have spoken eloquently and fully about the myriad of ways that he did this.”

He also praised his “acumen and intelligence,” adding that “his good humour endeared him to all who came into contact with him”.

Nine ambulance crews were sent to the scene on the Gosford Road, Markethill and the injured were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

His family had football connections too, via the Mid Ulster League squad Oxford Sunnyside FC, based in Craigavon.

The club had said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with our coaches and their wider family circle whose family members have been involved in the serious accident in Markethill.”