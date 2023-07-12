Pauper funeral policy to be reviewed after rise in costs and demand for service

A report presented to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Environment and Economy Committee said that the local authority has delivered four public health burials since the start of 2022.

It stated: “With public health burials apparently on the rise, a policy is required to deliver consistency in approach, ensure the dignity of the deceased and minimise the cost to council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No costs have been recovered to date with the most recent burial costing council £850 in funeral director fees alone.”

Greenland Cemetery, Larne. Photo by Google

The council may be notified about a death by the Coroner Service or PSNI. It does not take responsibility if the death has occurred in hospital or in a nursing home.”

Local authorities have a duty to bury or cremate the body of any person who has died or been found dead in its district where it appears no suitable arrangements have or are being made.

The council provides a section within cemeteries for burying those without next of kin and without the means to pay for their own burial. These have taken place in sections which to date have been known as “paupers’ sections”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad