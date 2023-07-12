News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Pauper funeral policy to be reviewed after rise in costs and demand for service

A Northern Ireland council is to review its policy on public health burials, formerly known as pauper funerals, after a rise in costs for burials and demand for the service.
By Michelle Weir
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST

A report presented to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Environment and Economy Committee said that the local authority has delivered four public health burials since the start of 2022.

It stated: “With public health burials apparently on the rise, a policy is required to deliver consistency in approach, ensure the dignity of the deceased and minimise the cost to council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“No costs have been recovered to date with the most recent burial costing council £850 in funeral director fees alone.”

Greenland Cemetery, Larne. Photo by GoogleGreenland Cemetery, Larne. Photo by Google
Greenland Cemetery, Larne. Photo by Google
Most Popular

The council may be notified about a death by the Coroner Service or PSNI. It does not take responsibility if the death has occurred in hospital or in a nursing home.”

Local authorities have a duty to bury or cremate the body of any person who has died or been found dead in its district where it appears no suitable arrangements have or are being made.

The council provides a section within cemeteries for burying those without next of kin and without the means to pay for their own burial. These have taken place in sections which to date have been known as “paupers’ sections”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) has said the use of the term “pauper” is “outdated and no longer an acceptable term in the modern era” and suggests the use of a term such as ” public health funeral” instead.

Related topics:Northern IrelandPSNI