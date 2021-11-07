Pedestrian in critical condition after collision
A male pedestrian is reported to be in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Newry.
Police said the incident took place around 11.20pm on Saturday on the Dublin Road.
The road remained closed on Sunday morning.
Police said some delays can be expected in the area as traffic is being diverted.
A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact officers at Ardmore on 101 quoting reference number 1976 06/11/21.”