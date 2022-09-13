People set to line streets of NI for visit of new King

Charles, who will be accompanied by the Queen Consort, will also carry out a number of engagements as part of his programme of visits across the UK.

Charles and Camilla will arrive at Belfast City Airport where they will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

They will then travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, for several engagements.

Floral tributes at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022.

There they will hold a private audience with Mr Heaton-Harris as well as meeting with representatives of political parties in the region.

The royal couple will then receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly Alex Maskey on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

They will then attend a reception at the castle, hosted by Mr Heaton-Harris, which some members of the public will also attend.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.

They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.

Members of the public are being advised they are welcome to line the route in Hillsborough but need to be in place by 11am.

There is no parking for non-residents in the village and transport will be laid on from a park and ride facility at the Eikon Centre on the Halftown Road.

People travelling to the castle will have to undergo a security search and they are being asked not to carry large bags.

When Charles and Camilla leave the castle they will travel along Main St and Lisburn Street in Hillsborough before heading to Belfast where they will travel along Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.

Again, the public is being invited to line the route as the royal couple travel towards St Anne’s Cathedral.

Donegall Street and Writer’s Square will be closed to the public.

Irish premier Micheal Martin will also attend the memorial service for the Queen a St Anne’s alongside Irish President Michael D Higgins.

The Taoiseach also confirmed he will travel to attend the Queen’s funeral in London next week.

Mr Martin said: “I will be going to Belfast tomorrow. The President and I we have been invited to the memorial service and we will go to that tomorrow.”

Mr Higgins’ wife Sabina Higgins and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney will also attend the service at St Anne’s Cathedral.

Mr Martin was speaking at the Fianna Fail party think-in in Mullingar.

On hearing the news of Her Majesty’s death at Balmoral in Scotland last Thursday, Mr Martin said: “The Queen’s reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world.

“Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique.”

President Higgins said: “May I offer my deepest condolences to the British people and to the members of the Commonwealth on the loss of a unique, committed and deeply respected Head of State.”