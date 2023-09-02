Performers from around the world take part in the Belfast International Tattoo 2023
The group of 13 police officers from the Hamburg police force put on a spectacular and humorous trampoline show, which delighted the audience.
Other performers included the Massed Pipes and Drums, the Ballygowan Brian Boru pipe band, the band of the Royal Air Force College, the Scottish FIddle Orchestra, and the Kathryn Stewart Highland Dance Display Team.
The Tattoo is on again at the arena tonight (Saturday).
One of the organisers Brian Wilson MBE said: “After several years which saw us deal with the pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions, we are delighted to have a return of the international performers from Canada, New Zealand, Germany and Switzerland.
"They join talented local performers to put on what promises to be a spectacular show.”
Firsts for this year’s Tattoo include the Ballygowan Pipe Band which is one of only six Brian Boru pipe bands in existence who still perform today.
And in a message to the Tattoo audience, Mr Wilson added: “We hope that following the show you will continue to support us through our social media channels, help us to support our nominated charity for 2023 Blesma, the Limbless Veterans and that you will be keen to encourage your family and friends to join us next year.”