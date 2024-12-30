Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funeral will take place on Wednesday for a father and son who were tragically killed in a road accident the day after Boxing Day.

Peter Devlin, 63, and his son Loughlin, 28, – who were both from the Tynan area of south Armagh – died after the two-vehicle collision outside Killylea, Co Armagh on Friday.

A woman remains in hospital in a critical condition after the crash, the PSNI said.

The deaths were two of a string of fatalities around the Christmas period, including newlywed Amy Stokes in Fermanagh, aged 20, who was expecting her first child.

Father and son Peter and Loughlin Devlin from south Armagh have both died after a road traffic collision.

In relation to the Devlin deaths, police received a report shortly before 12.45pm on Friday of a collision involving a dark grey Audi and a black Mercedes on the Killylea Road.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services.

“Both men died at the scene. Four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital for medical treatment."

Family notices said Peter was married to Ursula (nee Guy) and father to Frankie, Loughlin and was son of the late Sean and Brigid. He is survived by his siblings Tom, Brendan and Basil, sisters Teresa and Breda.

Another notice said that Loughlin was married to Shauna and was a loving father of Brodie.

The father and son will be buried together on Wednesday after funeral mass at noon at the Church of St Joseph in Tynan.

Father Sean Moore said the thoughts of the whole community were with the loved ones of the men who died

He also condemned what he described as misinformation on social media about the crash.

"It is an awful shock to the community, the community is in total shock," he told BBC News NI.

Fr Moore said the Devlin family were well known in the community, where Peter worked as a painter with his father-in-law.

He said that there were no words that could be said at such a time to comfort the mourning family but that he was giving his presence to them at this tragic time.

Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Sarah Duffy described the loss of life as “devastating” and “heartbreaking”.

The funeral mass can be viewed on Wednesaday at https://funeral-video.net/funerals/peter-loughlin-devlin/

Police investigating the crash are keen to find related witnesses or any dashcam/video footage. The public call 101 and quote ref 740 of 27/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

There were a number of other tragedies on the roads over the Christmas period.

Newlywed Fermanagh road victim Amy Stokes (20) was pregnant when she was killed in crash, on 23 December, her funeral heard.

She was killed in a crash in the Derrylin area of south Fermanagh the day before Christmas Eve.

Her funeral was held on Saturday 28 December at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in her home village of Ballyconnell, about one mile across the Fermanagh border in Co Cavan.

With a lorry driver in his 40s killed in a one-vehicle crash near Beragh, several miles south-east of Omagh on the same day, followed by John Hanna (34) who was killed in a single-vehicle crash to the south-east of Ballynahinch on Christmas Eve.