Peter ‘Speedy’ Reid, a “great friend and colleague”, is laid to rest

Fuel firm Tweeds of Islandmagee described him as “one of the good ones, a true gentleman and comedian who always had time for a giggle and a laugh”.

“Nothing was ever a bother to Speedy and his sudden passing leaves every single member of our team heartbroken.

“As a team and as a family, we are devastated at the loss of our great friend and colleague.”

Peter 'Speedy' Reid

Larne-based distribution firm AM Nexday spoke of the “great sadness” at the loss of Mr Reid, a former pupil of Larne High School.

“He was an old colleague and part of the AM family whom we were all fond of. A gentleman, liked by all who knew him,” the firm said in an online post.

Tribute was also paid by members of Cairncastle Flute Band, of which Mr Reid was a former member.

At a band practice earlier this week at the Craigyhill bonfire, members tied up their flags and played the tune of ‘Absent friends’ to remember him.

“It is with great sadness that we heard of the sudden passing of a former band member whilst going about his work,” the band said. Peter ‘Speedy’ Reid was in the band in the 80’s.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Mr Reid is described in a family notice as dearly-loved husband of Linda and loving dad to Adam, Zoe and the late Ben. Also beloved brother to Beth, James and Marlene.

Donations in lieu of flowers were welcomed on behalf of the Alzheimers Society.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident in which Mr Reid died and have appealed for anyone who may have seen a green and white oil tanker in the Ballyclare area or who has dash-cam footage available to get in touch.

Officers were called to Ballyrobert Road at around 1.50pm last Thursday. They said it is believed Mr Reid had been trapped under the oil tanker and sadly died at the scene.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 974 / 01/07/21