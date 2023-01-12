Photo of murder victim Natalie McNally to be displayed on big screen at Everton's Goodison Park on Saturday

The 32-year-old was an Everton fan along with the rest of her family and her photo will be displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park ahead of the club’s game against Southampton on Saturday at 3pm.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her murder. She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy when she was killed the week before Christmas.

Ms McNally and her family enjoyed their trips to Goodison Park and the club agreed to show her photo at the ground as a mark of respect.

Natalie and her dad Noel at Goodison Park

Meanwhile, in light of Ms McNally’s murder and the people trafficking and rape charges against so-called ‘misogynistic influencer’ Andrew Tate, Northern Ireland teachers have re-iterated their call for a baseline curriculum on teaching healthy relationships.

Jacquie White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, said: “The tragic death of Natalie McNally and her unborn baby highlights the urgent need for a strategy to protect women against domestic violence, while Tate’s brand of toxic masculinity further highlights what seems like an epidemic in our society,” she said.

“The result is that violence against women is an all too prevalent occurrence as recent events in Northern Ireland have tragically shown.

“We’ve heard just days ago calls for a strategy to tackle violence against women from the mother of Jean Quigley who was beaten and strangled by her partner in her Londonderry home in 2008, as she responded to Natalie’s death.

“For some time now the UTU has pro-actively been seeking to get this strategy implemented and recently raised the issue the NI Committee/Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ Biennial Delegate Conference.”

Their delegates voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion, proposed by UTU President and Ballymoney teacher Louise Creelman, for minimum, agreed, age-appropriate teaching in schools around domestic abuse and healthy relationships.

