The Thirteenth celebrations were celebrated in Scarva, County Down, today as thousands of people across Northern Ireland descended on the village.

The event is one of the biggest and most popular in the Northern Ireland parading calendar.

The village witnessed 4,000 Royal Black Institution members step out in force, accompanied by 70 bands this afternoon.

The Sham Fight saw a mock battle between former monarchs William and James, with John Adair and Colin Cairns expertly taking on those roles for the audience to enjoy.

Furthermore, a religious service was then conducted including an address by the Sovereign Grand Master and contributions by Andrew Boyce, Worshipful Master of RBP 1000, and Rev Jason Lingiah, Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.

Proud as punch On the march during the Royal Black Institution parade in Scarva today

Watching on with interest Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the traditional parade and Sham Fight

Thousands of members and plenty of bands The annual July 13 celebrations saw a procession of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and 70 bands

Sham Fight The Sham Fight once again proved to be a hit with those in attendance at Scarva today

