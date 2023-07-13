News you can trust since 1737
Picture Gallery: People come out in their droves to enjoy Thirteenth celebrations in Scarva

The Thirteenth celebrations were celebrated in Scarva, County Down, today as thousands of people across Northern Ireland descended on the village.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:50 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 19:36 BST

The event is one of the biggest and most popular in the Northern Ireland parading calendar.

The village witnessed 4,000 Royal Black Institution members step out in force, accompanied by 70 bands this afternoon.

The Sham Fight saw a mock battle between former monarchs William and James, with John Adair and Colin Cairns expertly taking on those roles for the audience to enjoy.

Furthermore, a religious service was then conducted including an address by the Sovereign Grand Master and contributions by Andrew Boyce, Worshipful Master of RBP 1000, and Rev Jason Lingiah, Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.

On the march during the Royal Black Institution parade in Scarva today

1. Proud as punch

On the march during the Royal Black Institution parade in Scarva today Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the traditional parade and Sham Fight

2. Watching on with interest

Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the traditional parade and Sham Fight Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

The annual July 13 celebrations saw a procession of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and 70 bands

3. Thousands of members and plenty of bands

The annual July 13 celebrations saw a procession of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and 70 bands Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

The Sham Fight once again proved to be a hit with those in attendance at Scarva today

4. Sham Fight

The Sham Fight once again proved to be a hit with those in attendance at Scarva today Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

