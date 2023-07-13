Picture Gallery: People come out in their droves to enjoy Thirteenth celebrations in Scarva
The Thirteenth celebrations were celebrated in Scarva, County Down, today as thousands of people across Northern Ireland descended on the village.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:50 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 19:36 BST
The event is one of the biggest and most popular in the Northern Ireland parading calendar.
The village witnessed 4,000 Royal Black Institution members step out in force, accompanied by 70 bands this afternoon.
The Sham Fight saw a mock battle between former monarchs William and James, with John Adair and Colin Cairns expertly taking on those roles for the audience to enjoy.
Furthermore, a religious service was then conducted including an address by the Sovereign Grand Master and contributions by Andrew Boyce, Worshipful Master of RBP 1000, and Rev Jason Lingiah, Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.
