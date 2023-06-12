Picture special: 56 images from the King William landing re-enactment and parade in Carrickfergus
Thousands attended the King William landing re-enactment and parade in the Carrickfergus sunshine
By Michael Cousins
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST
Pictures Pacemaker Press
1. PACEMAKER PRESS 10-06-2023
The Royal Landing - Carrickfergus Pageant 2023
The 333th anniversary of the Royal Landing is being marked today in Carrickfergus to remember the significance of William of Orange's landing in the Town, Close to 30 bands are due to parade though Carrickfergus with many other attractions taking place in different locations thoughtout the town.
Photo - Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press
