Picture special: 56 images from the King William landing re-enactment and parade in Carrickfergus

PACEMAKER PRESS 10-06-2023 The Royal Landing - Carrickfergus Pageant 2023 The 333th anniversary of the Royal Landing is being marked today in Carrickfergus to remember the significance of William of Orange's landing in the Town, Close to 30 bands are due to parade though Carrickfergus with many other attractions taking place in different locations thoughtout the town. Photo - Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll