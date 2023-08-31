News you can trust since 1737
Picture Special: Look inside this fantastic 4 bedroom 4 reception home that could be yours for only £1.25 million

The circa 9000 sq. ft property near Greyabbey offers breath-taking views across Strangford Lough and towards Mid Island, Chapel Island and South Island
By Michael Cousins
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:08 BST

Ballyurnanellan House, 84a Newtownards Road, Greyabbey, is on offer from Simon Brien Residential (Newtownards)

