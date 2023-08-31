Picture Special: Look inside this fantastic 4 bedroom 4 reception home that could be yours for only £1.25 million

The circa 9000 sq. ft property near Greyabbey offers breath-taking views across Strangford Lough and towards Mid Island, Chapel Island and South Island
Ballyurnanellan House, 84a Newtownards Road, Greyabbey, is on offer from Simon Brien Residential (Newtownards)
1. Ballyurnanellan House, 84a Newtownards Road, Greyabbey, Newtownards, Simon Brien Residential
