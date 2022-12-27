Picture Special: Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse

Pictures from Kelvin Boyes, Press Eye
1. PEYE 261222KB1 0023.jpg
Eamon Lynch and friends pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. PEYE 261222KB1 0024.jpg
Racegoers pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
3. PEYE 261222KB1 0019.jpg
Claire McAnerney, Jessica Davison and Emily Dunne pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th December 2022 - Rebecca McKenna and Sarah McBride pictured at the Metcollect Boxing Day Race meeting at Down Royal Racecourse Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye