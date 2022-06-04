The Earl and Countess of Wessex are pictured at Royal Avenue, Belfast during their one day visit to Northern Ireland.

Picture special: The Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Belfast and Bangor to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

In Belfast the earl and countess are joined groups of performers, including the Belfast Busking Band, and will heard stories of the city’s diverse communities over the last 70 years.

By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 1:48 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 2:33 pm

The Royal couple then travelled to Bangor for their second engagement

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are pictured at Royal Avenue, Belfast during their one day visit to Northern Ireland.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are pictured at Royal Avenue, Belfast during their one day visit to Northern Ireland.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are pictured at Royal Avenue, Belfast during their one day visit to Northern Ireland.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are pictured at Royal Avenue, Belfast during their one day visit to Northern Ireland.

