Picture special: The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse - See who you know

Some of the visitors to the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse

By Michael Cousins
37 minutes ago

Pictures by Matt Mackey, Press Eye

1. Peye Down Royal Friday_19.jpg

Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse.

Photo: MATT MACKEY

2. Peye Down Royal Friday_06.jpg

Raymond and Gillian Gilbyrne pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse.

Photo: MATT MACKEY

3. Peye Down Royal Friday_02.jpg

Jack and Richard Harrison pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. .

Photo: MATT MACKEY

4. Peye Down Royal Friday_01.jpg

Jack Gibney, Matthew McCully, Jenson peoples pictured at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse.

Photo: MATT MACKEY

