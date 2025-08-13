PICTURES: 29 images of people enjoying the glorious sunshine in Northern Ireland

See who you recognise from these pictures.
1.
Warm and sunny weather continues across Northern Ireland. People enjoy the beach at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Left to right. Alisha with her cousins Jack, Hannah and Harry Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
2.
Maggie Webb, Rachel Smith and Meera Ravindran pictured enjoying the nice weather at Seapark Beach in Holywood. Photo: PACEMAKER
3.
Warm and sunny weather continues across Northern Ireland. People enjoy the beach at Helen’s Bay, Co. Down. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
4.
Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th August 2025 2025Public flock to the UK’s No.1 beach Portstewart, Co. Londonderry as high temperatures hit 28C across Northern Ireland on Wednesday Photo: @Matt Mackey