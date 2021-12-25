The swimmers head out into Belfast Lough from Helen's Bay beach in Co Down for their annual Christmas Day plunge. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

The annual outing took place as usual on the beaches between Crawfordsburn and Helen’s Bay.

See these photographs of the nervous anticipation, then joy, of the bathers.

(L-R) Podsters Swimming Club bathers get musical accompaniment at Helens Bay ahead of their annual Christmas Day plunge. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

It was wet, windy and chilly this festive morning anyway, so these swimmers

Today’s swim was done for charity.

A group called Crawfordsburn and Helens Bay Villages posted the following message on Facebook:

“Helens bay Annual Christmas Eve Charity Swim - hundreds took the plunge at 12.30 to raise funds for the local Store House Charity — well done to everyone.”

(L-R) Sev.G, Daniel Howes and Tiga Dengie keep warm by running to the water at Helen's Bay for their annual Christmas Day plunge. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

The beaches at Helen’s Bay and Crawfordsburn, between Bangor and Holywood, became a major centre of outdoor bathing during the Covid lockdown.

Swimmers took to the waters all the way through the winter.

At one point in the winter of 2020/2021 there was controversy about police warnings to swimmers for allegedly breaking pandemic guidance and rules on gatherings of people.

We're in the water on Christamas Day! (L-R) Fiona Boyd, Kyla Philips and Helen Armstrong at Helen's Bay. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Splashing around in the bitter cold of Belfast Lough on Christmas Day. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye