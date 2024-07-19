PICTURES: Four death defying-looking images of divers hurtling off north coast cliffs in Northern Ireland

Pictured here are athletes from round one of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Event last night.
It got underway near Dunluce Castle on the causeway coast on Thursday evening.
It is described as requiring the athletes to “execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20 metres [66 ft] in the ultimate display of focus and skill”.
The event continues, with the finals slated for about 7.30pm on Saturday.
1. Picture 1: A man spins mid-air as the Red Bull Cliff Diving event gets underway near Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast on Thursday evening
Pic Steven McAuley Photo: McAuley Multimedia
2. Picture 2: A forward tumble as the Red Bull Cliff Diving event gets underway near Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast on Thursday evening
Pic Steven McAuley Photo: McAuley Multimedia
3. Picture 3: An upside-down competitor as the the Red Bull Cliff Diving event gets underway near Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast on Thursday evening. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Pic Steven McAuley Photo: McAuley Multimedia
4. Picture four: A near-horizontal athlete in mid-air as the Red Bull Cliff Diving event gets underway near Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast on Thursday evening. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Steven McAuley Photo: McAuley Multimedia
