PICTURES: Four death defying-looking images of divers hurtling off north coast cliffs in Northern Ireland

By Adam Kula
Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:43 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 11:05 BST
It’s enough to strike terror into anyone – but these divers seem to take it all in their stride.

Pictured here are athletes from round one of the Red Bull Cliff Diving Event last night.

It got underway near Dunluce Castle on the causeway coast on Thursday evening.

It is described as requiring the athletes to “execute incredible acrobatics from heights of more than 20 metres [66 ft] in the ultimate display of focus and skill”.

The event continues, with the finals slated for about 7.30pm on Saturday.

Pic Steven McAuley

1. Picture 1: A man spins mid-air as the Red Bull Cliff Diving event gets underway near Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast on Thursday evening

Pic Steven McAuley Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pic Steven McAuley

2. Picture 2: A forward tumble as the Red Bull Cliff Diving event gets underway near Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast on Thursday evening

Pic Steven McAuley Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pic Steven McAuley

3. Picture 3: An upside-down competitor as the the Red Bull Cliff Diving event gets underway near Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast on Thursday evening. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pic Steven McAuley Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Steven McAuley

4. Picture four: A near-horizontal athlete in mid-air as the Red Bull Cliff Diving event gets underway near Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast on Thursday evening. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Steven McAuley Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice