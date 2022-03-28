PICTURES: Kevin Hart spotted in Belfast as tickets go on sale for Limelight gig

American comedian Kevin Hart has announced a surprise show in Belfast this week.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 28th March 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 3:09 pm

He is set to headline The Limelight on Wednesday night AND tickets went on sale at 2pm today.

The set during the filming of heist comedy Lift at the Crown Bar in Belfast.

Hart has been filming a new Netflix series in Belfast and was most recently spotted at the Crown Bar in city centre.

Earlier this month he shocked Belfast comedy fans with stand-up performances at Lavery’s and The Limelight.

Hart has been hailed as one of the highest-earning comedians in history and his most recent global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world.

