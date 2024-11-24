Lilian Seenoi-Barr turned on the festive lights in the city, as several thousand families lined the streets of the city centre for the parade that included Christmas themed mobile installations from LUXe, Pantomine characters and local dance groups.

The event climaxed in pyrotechnics and a giant 60 foot tree being lit in Guildhall Square along with 40 foot trees in Ebrington Square and Harbour Square.

Mayor Barr thanked all those who braved the cold conditions to support the event to get an up close look at the parade and walkabout characters that included an Ice King and Snow Queen and Bouncing Elves.

“What a magical moment it was to see our city lit up for the first time for Christmas in front of thousands of people,” said Mayor Barr.

“The atmosphere was electric and the procession format gave everyone a chance to see Santa Claus and the beautiful mobile installations and dancers,” she said.

“Derry is looking resplendent and ready for Christmas - congratulations to Council’s Maintenance and Electrical departments who have put in a mammoth effort to set up the decorations and lights around the city centre and our Festivals and Events team and all their partners for coordinating an unforgettable event.”

SWITCH-ON!. . . .Santa Claus, the Mayor and local entertainer Mickey Doherty pictured during Friday night's Derry City Christmas Lights Switch-On at the Guildhall. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Mayor, Santa and Friends start Friday night's magical procession through the streets of Derry before switching on the Christmas lights in Guildhall Square. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Santa Claus and the Mayor make their way into Guildhall Square on Friday night before the Christmas lights switch-on. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

One of the more striking colourful characters on her horse during Friday night's Christmas Lights Switch-On Parade. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)