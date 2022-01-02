PICTURES: New year’s babies born in Belfast on first day of 2022

Baby boy named Raylan born at 03.17, weighing 8lb 2 oz, on January 1 2022 at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Both parents Catherine McGuinness and Edward Sailes from Carrickhill. Pic Pacemaker

They both emerged into the world on the first day of 2022 at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The first arrival at the hospital was a baby girl named Elsie-Rose, weighing 9lb 4oz, born at 00.22 to parents Louise Boyd and Colin Mitchell from Belfast.

Another new year delivery was a baby boy named Raylan born at 03:17, weighing 8lb 2 oz, on January 1 2022 to parents Catherine McGuinness and Edward Sailes from Carrickhill.

The first baby born on January 1 2022 at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast was a baby girl named Elsie-Rose, weighing 9lb 4oz, born at 00.22 to parents Louise Boyd and Colin Mitchell from Belfast. Pic Pacemaker

