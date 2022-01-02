PICTURES: New year’s day swimmers in Crawfordsburn and Carnlough

The photographs were taken on the north coast of Co Down and the east cost of Co Antrim.

In Crawfordsburn, the swimmers followed in the path of others who took a dip at the same beach on Christmas Day.

But conditions were sunnier and calmer on new year than on December 25.

It was sunny in Carnlough too on January 1.

Participants there were able to plunge into the water from

Spectators watch the swimmers at the annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough, Co Antrim. The event celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. Picture by Stephen Davison

Lagan Rescue watch over the swimmers at Crawfordsburn on January 1 2022. Photograph By Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Leaping into 2022 at the annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough. Pic Pacemaker

Unlike on Christmas Day, conditions were sunny and calm on January 1 on Crawfordsburn beach