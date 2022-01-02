PICTURES: New year’s day swimmers in Crawfordsburn and Carnlough

The photographs were taken on the north coast of Co Down and the east cost of Co Antrim.
In Crawfordsburn, the swimmers followed in the path of others who took a dip at the same beach on Christmas Day.
But conditions were sunnier and calmer on new year than on December 25.
It was sunny in Carnlough too on January 1.
Participants there were able to plunge into the water from
