PICTURES: Protest marks 1,000 days since Stormont collapse
Hundreds have taken part in a protest to mark 1,000 days since the collapse of the Assembly.
Among them was Dylan Quinn from 'We Deserve Better', a group set up in January 2017 which believes dissident republicans have taken advantage of the political void.
A protest has taken place at Stormont organised by the campaign group We Deserve Better to mark 1,000 days since the collapse of the Assembly
