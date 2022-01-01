PICTURES: See the sun rising over Belfast on the first dawn of 2022

One of the people on the top of Cave Hill watch as the sun rises over Belfast on NewvYear's morning 2022. Picture: Michael Cooper

These pictures show them standing high above Belfast.

They were rewarded with sunshine.

It could easily at this point in the calendar have been a cloudy, grey morning.

See the people silhouetted on the top of Cavehill, as they watch as the sun rising over Belfast just after 846am on New Year's morning. Picture: Michael Cooper

Instead, the sun really did break through at sunrise of 8.46am.

This is close to the latest sunrise of the year.

The shortest day — the winter solstice — is December 21.

But the earliest sunset is a few days before that, 3.57pm on December 17, and the latest sunrise is a few days after, in late December.

A celebrant of the first sunrise over Belfast of 2022! Picture: Michael Cooper

From tomorrow, the sunrises begin to get gradually earlier.

The weather so far in greater Belfast on new year’s morning is bright but blustery — almost stormy.

