Pierce Brosnan brings Ballycastle to a standstill as filming gets underway for his new movie Four Letters of Love
The seaside town of Ballycastle came to a virtual standstill yesterday as filming got underway for his new movie Four Letters of Love.
By Gemma Murray
1 hour ago - 1 min read
There were closures and road diversions in the seaside town to facilitate the shoot.
Brosnan, who also starred in Abba-themed Mamma Mia also called into businesses around the town.
He posed for pictures at the Salthouse hotel and Diamond Bar.
He also stopped for pictures with some of those that came out to see the filming.