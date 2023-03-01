News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pierce Brosnan brings Ballycastle to a standstill as filming gets underway for his new movie Four Letters of Love

The seaside town of Ballycastle came to a virtual standstill yesterday as filming got underway for his new movie Four Letters of Love.

By Gemma Murray
1 hour ago - 1 min read

There were closures and road diversions in the seaside town to facilitate the shoot.

Brosnan, who also starred in Abba-themed Mamma Mia also called into businesses around the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He posed for pictures at the Salthouse hotel and Diamond Bar.

Pierce Brosnan filming “four letters of love” in Ballycastle on Tuesday afternoon.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Pierce Brosnan filming “four letters of love” in Ballycastle on Tuesday afternoon.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Pierce Brosnan filming “four letters of love” in Ballycastle on Tuesday afternoon.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Most Popular

He also stopped for pictures with some of those that came out to see the filming.

Pierce Brosnan filming “four letters of love” in Ballycastle on Tuesday afternoon.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Pierce Brosnan filming “four letters of love” in Ballycastle on Tuesday afternoon.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Pierce Brosnan filming “four letters of love” in Ballycastle on Tuesday afternoon.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia