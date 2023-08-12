Pegasus Bridge July 2023. Some 25 members of the Campbell College Bugles, Pipes and Drums conducted a battlefield Tour of Normandy in the last week of July

The Campbell College Bugles, Pipes and Drums visited Normandy at the end of last month.

The purpose of the trip was to commemorate those who took part in the Normandy Campaign that began with D Day in June 1944, particularly those from Northern Ireland and the Royal Ulster Rifles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25 members of the band paid their respects to two former schoolboys, Old Campbellians as ex pupils are known in the school, who were killed in the campaign – Eric Johnston and Arthur Lidwell.

Piper David B and Bugle Major Harry Murphy at the grave of Old Campbellian Arthur Lidwell at St Manvieu CWGC

They visited and played at iconic sites including Pegasus Bridge, the Royal Ulster Rifles memorials at Longueval and Cambes-en-Plaine, the American cemetery at Colleville as well as Commonwealth War Grave cemeteries at Bayeux and Ranville.

As the band formed up at Cambes-en-Plaine (the Ulster Rifles Memorial) they met an English man, Colin Miles, and his family. It turned out that Mr Miles' grandfather was officer commanding D Company Royal Ulster Rifles during the battle of Cambes Wood.

The band later found out that his grandfather had won a Military Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We met many French and even a Dutch couple who followed our tour,” said one of the Campbell band party.

Campbell College Bugles, Pipes and Drums at the Ver Sur Mer British Normandy Memorial July 2023

“When we stopped at the memorial to the 49th West Riding Division a French man stopped and brought us some flowers to leave on the memorial.

"He told us that he visited Allied graves every weekend and left flowers on them – he owned a flower business.

"He promised to leave flowers on the grave of OC Arthur Lidwell based on our interaction with him. It was pretty special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour was supported by the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Northern Ireland (RFCA NI), the trustees of the Royal Irish Regiment, the Old Campbellian Society, the Friends of Campbell College Pipe Band and the school.

Former Pipe Major Angus Pollock at the grave of Old Campbellian Major Eric Johnston at Tourgeville CWGC

Around 1,000 former pupils served in the three armed services in the 1939-45 war, with 102 plus one member of staff giving their lives.

They won several military OBEs, 12 DSOs and one bar, 22 military crosses and one bar plus 19 DFCs and three bars.

Over 80 were mentioned in dispatches.

Even more former Campbell pupils were killed in the 1914-18 Great War – 126 of them.

Campbell College Bugles, Pipes and Drums playing at the American Cemetery at Colleville Omaha Beach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August 2019 the Campbell College band visited sites from that conflict including Vimy Ridge and Menin Gate in Ypres.

Campbell had only been established 20 years before that disastrous world war, having opened in 1894.

A former head of history, Keith Haines, will give a talk at the school on September 14 at 7pm on how a libel dispute between the headmaster and teachers almost led to its closure in the early years.