Planes, trains & automobiles utilised by Rangers fans for final showdown

The fact that match tickets for the Europa League final are in short supply hasn’t detered up to 100,000 Gers’ supporters making the trip to the Andalucian capital for Wednesday night’s showpiece game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gareth Moffett of the South Armagh Rangers Supporters’ Club is one of those travelling to Seville to soak up the atmosphere around the special fan zones.

The club treasurer said: “I can’t get a [match] ticket but I’m going to Seville.

A number of supporters from Dungannon Rangers Supporters’ Club are on their way to Seville for the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

“They have got us two big fan zones with big screens and we have eight members of our club going over.

“We are flying to Barcelona [on Tuesday] and taking a nine-seater Volkwagen transporter down to Seville to just enjoy the atmosphere and soak it up.

“We’re driving down, stopping halfway, and then first thing into Seville on Wednesday morning.

“I’m getting married in six weeks so to get the time off work, and the wedding preparation, was hard enough. I rang my future wife and she gave me the green light so it’s couple of days away in the sun. If we win, it will be unbelievable.”

Gareth the excitement has been building since Rangers’ against the odds semi-final win over RB Leipzig earlier this month.

“The fact that Rangers don’t have a ton of money makes this [final] feel like it maybe is once in a generation and there is such a buzz,” he said.

“Everybody I’ve been talking to can’t wait to get over and just enjoy it, because if may not happen again in our lifetime. From what I’ve been hearing it’s been planes, trains and automobiles to get there. I’ve heard about one fella taking a boat from Scotland.

“There are match tickets for sale online, and you hear of some on the grapevine, but I heard of one going for £1,200, so a lot of people are just priced out of it.”

Supporters from Dungannon RSC are also on their way.

Club chairman Ian Burns said: “Some of our members are fortunate enough to be travelling over to Seville to cheer on the team for this momentous occasion. However, for those staying closer to home, our club are organising a get-together for the screening of the final at Dungannon Swifts FC clubhouse with doors opening at 6.30pm.